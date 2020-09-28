Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (PLYM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2020

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (PLYM) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PLYM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -46.67% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $12.31, the dividend yield is 6.5%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PLYM was $12.31, representing a -42.73% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.50 and a 58.02% increase over the 52 week low of $7.79.

PLYM is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). PLYM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$2.14. Zacks Investment Research reports PLYM's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -2.42%, compared to an industry average of -3.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PLYM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.