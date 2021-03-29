Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (PLYM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 30, 2021

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (PLYM) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PLYM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that PLYM has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of PLYM was $17.14, representing a -1.83% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.46 and a 75.44% increase over the 52 week low of $9.77.

PLYM is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). PLYM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.62. Zacks Investment Research reports PLYM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -7.1%, compared to an industry average of 5.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PLYM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PLYM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PLYM as a top-10 holding:

ALPS ETF Trust ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (RDOG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RDOG with an increase of 34.87% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PLYM at 2.52%.

