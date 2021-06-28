Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (PLYM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 29, 2021

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (PLYM) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.21 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PLYM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $20.2, the dividend yield is 4.16%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PLYM was $20.2, representing a -2.65% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.75 and a 80.68% increase over the 52 week low of $11.18.

PLYM is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). PLYM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.33. Zacks Investment Research reports PLYM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -7.39%, compared to an industry average of 1.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PLYM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

