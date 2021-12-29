Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (PLYM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2021

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (PLYM) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.21 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 31, 2022. Shareholders who purchased PLYM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that PLYM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $30.77, the dividend yield is 2.73%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PLYM was $30.77, representing a -0.71% decrease from the 52 week high of $30.99 and a 120.42% increase over the 52 week low of $13.96.

PLYM is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). PLYM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.95. Zacks Investment Research reports PLYM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -6.99%, compared to an industry average of 3.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the plym Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to PLYM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PLYM as a top-10 holding:

First Trust DJ Select MicroCap ETF (FDM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FDM with an increase of 5.78% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PLYM at 0.91%.

