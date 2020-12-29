Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (PLYM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2020

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (PLYM) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PLYM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that PLYM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.09, the dividend yield is 5.3%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PLYM was $15.09, representing a -29.8% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.50 and a 93.71% increase over the 52 week low of $7.79.

PLYM is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). PLYM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.82. Zacks Investment Research reports PLYM's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -7.07%, compared to an industry average of -3.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PLYM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PLYM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PLYM as a top-10 holding:

ALPS ETF Trust ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (RDOG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RDOG with an increase of 11.85% over the last 100 days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.