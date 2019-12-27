Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (PLYM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (PLYM) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.375 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PLYM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that PLYM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $17.48, the dividend yield is 8.58%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PLYM was $17.48, representing a -12.6% decrease from the 52 week high of $20 and a 48.39% increase over the 52 week low of $11.78.

PLYM is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). PLYM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$4.03.

