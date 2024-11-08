Plymouth Industrial REIT downgraded to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas analyst Nate Crossett downgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM) to Neutral from Outperform with a $23 price target
