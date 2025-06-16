Plymouth Industrial REIT Declares $0.24 Quarterly Cash Dividend for Q2 2025

Plymouth Industrial REIT has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share, payable July 31, 2025.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share for the second quarter of 2025, equating to an annualized rate of $0.96 per common share. The dividend will be payable on July 31, 2025, to stockholders of record as of June 30, 2025. Plymouth Industrial specializes in acquiring, owning, and managing industrial properties with the aim of providing tenants with cost-effective, flexible, and safe spaces.

The board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share, demonstrating the company's commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The annualized dividend rate of $0.96 per share signifies consistent financial performance and stability within the company.

The dividend payment schedule provides stockholders with a clear timeline, reinforcing transparency and reliability in financial communication.

The announcement of a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share may indicate limited growth prospects, raising concerns about the company's ability to reinvest profits into expansion or improvements.

The timing of the dividend payment in July 2025 may suggest potential cash flow concerns, as companies often use dividends to signal financial stability.

What is the amount of the quarterly dividend declared by Plymouth Industrial REIT?

Plymouth Industrial REIT declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share for Q2 2025.

When will the dividend be paid to stockholders?

The dividend will be paid on July 31, 2025, to stockholders of record as of June 30, 2025.

What is the annualized rate of the declared dividend?

The declared dividend equates to an annualized rate of $0.96 per common share.

What type of company is Plymouth Industrial REIT?

Plymouth Industrial REIT is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on industrial properties.

How can I contact Plymouth Industrial REIT for more information?

You can contact Plymouth Industrial REIT at IR@plymouthreit.com for more information.

$PLYM Insider Trading Activity

$PLYM insiders have traded $PLYM stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLYM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN W III GUINEE purchased 5,250 shares for an estimated $89,250

$PLYM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 100 institutional investors add shares of $PLYM stock to their portfolio, and 111 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

