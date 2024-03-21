Plymouth Industrial REIT Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for PLYM

In trading on Thursday, shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc (Symbol: PLYM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $22.22, changing hands as high as $22.39 per share. Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PLYM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PLYM's low point in its 52 week range is $19.2082 per share, with $25.545 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.43.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.