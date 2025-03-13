Plymouth Industrial REIT appoints Robert O. Stephenson as independent director and Audit Committee member.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. announced the appointment of Robert O. Stephenson as an independent director on its Board of Directors, where he will also serve on the Audit Committee. Stephenson is currently the Chief Financial Officer at Omega Healthcare Investors and has extensive experience in the finance sector, including previous senior roles at Integrated Health Services and various companies in the transportation and technology sectors. He is actively involved in the University of Maryland Medical Center and has been on the board of the University of Baltimore Foundation. Plymouth's Chairman, Jeff Witherell, expressed enthusiasm for Stephenson's addition, highlighting his valuable experience in REIT financial and operational matters. Plymouth Industrial REIT focuses on the ownership and management of industrial properties.

Potential Positives

Appointment of Robert O. Stephenson as an independent director enhances the Board's expertise with his extensive experience in REIT financial and operational matters.

Mr. Stephenson's background as CFO of Omega Healthcare Investors adds valuable financial leadership to the company.

His involvement in multiple financial and corporate organizations supports Plymouth's commitment to strong governance and industry alignment.

Potential Negatives

Appointment of a new board member may raise concerns among investors regarding the company's governance practices and the ongoing leadership strategy, especially if Mr. Stephenson's previous experience is not aligned with the current market conditions.



The announcement does not provide any information about the company's financial performance or strategic direction, which may leave investors feeling uncertain about the company's future prospects.



There is no indication of any diversity or broad representation on the board, which could be viewed negatively in the current corporate environment where such factors are increasingly scrutinized.

FAQ

Who has been appointed to the Plymouth Industrial REIT Board?

Robert O. Stephenson has been appointed as an independent director to the Plymouth Industrial REIT Board.

What is Robert O. Stephenson's current role?

He is the Chief Financial Officer of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc.

What committee will Robert Stephenson be part of at Plymouth?

He will be a member of the Audit Committee.

What experience does Robert Stephenson bring to the Board?

He has significant real-time REIT financial and operating experience, enhancing Plymouth's management.

What is the primary focus of Plymouth Industrial REIT?

Plymouth Industrial REIT focuses on acquiring, owning, and managing industrial properties.

$PLYM Insider Trading Activity

$PLYM insiders have traded $PLYM stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLYM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PENDLETON P. JR. WHITE purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $91,950

JEFFREY E WITHERELL (CEO) purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $36,980

$PLYM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 92 institutional investors add shares of $PLYM stock to their portfolio, and 98 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BOSTON, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Plymouth Industrial REIT



, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) (the “Company”) today announced the appointment of Robert O. Stephenson to its Board of Directors. He will serve as an independent director and will be a member of the Audit Committee.





Mr. Stephenson is the Chief Financial Officer of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc., (NYSE: OHI) and has served in this capacity since August 2001. From 1996 to July 2001, Mr. Stephenson served as the Senior Vice President and Treasurer of Integrated Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: IHS). Prior to joining Integrated Health Services, Inc., he held various positions at CSX Intermodal, Inc., Martin Marietta Corporation and Electronic Data Systems. Mr. Stephenson also currently serves on the Board of the University of Maryland Medical Center (UMMC), the flagship academic medical center at the heart of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS). Mr. Stephenson previously served on the board of the University of Baltimore Foundation from 2015 - 2019. Mr. Stephenson is a member of the Nareit CFO Council, the Association for Financial Professionals (AFP) and the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD). He received his B.S. Finance from the University of Baltimore and a M.S. Finance from The Johns Hopkins University.





“We’re delighted to welcome Bob Stephenson to our Board,” said Jeff Witherell, the Company’s Chairman, CEO and Co-Founder. “Bob brings significant real-time REIT financial and operating experience that we believe will contribute meaningfully to Plymouth.”







About Plymouth







Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.







Contacts:









Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc.







John Wilfong





SCR Partners







IR@plymouthreit.com





