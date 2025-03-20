Plymouth Industrial REIT Acquires $65.1 Million in Industrial Properties Across Cincinnati and Atlanta

Plymouth Industrial REIT acquired properties in Cincinnati and Atlanta for $65.1 million, with stable leased terms and anticipated NOI yields.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has announced the acquisition of several industrial properties in Cincinnati and Atlanta, totaling 801,161 square feet for $65.1 million. This includes a small bay industrial portfolio of four buildings for $17.9 million and a 263,000-square-foot warehouse for $23.3 million in Cincinnati, as well as a joint venture interest in a 297,583-square-foot warehouse in Atlanta for $23.9 million. All properties are fully leased, with a combined initial estimated net operating income (NOI) yield of 6.8% and a weighted average remaining lease term of 4.4 years. CEO Jeff Witherell highlighted that these acquisitions support the company's strategy to expand in key markets while enhancing portfolio income and long-term value.

Potential Positives

Plymouth Industrial REIT has successfully acquired a portfolio of industrial properties totaling 801,161 square feet for $65.1 million, enhancing its asset base significantly.

All acquired properties are 100% leased, ensuring stable cash flow from these investments.

The acquisitions align with the company's strategy to expand in key markets while maintaining financial prudence, as indicated by the purchases being made below replacement cost.

The overall initial estimated net operating income (NOI) yield across the new properties is 6.8%, contributing positively to the company's income potential.

Potential Negatives

The acquisitions were made at a time when market conditions may impose risks on the expected returns, as indicated by the forward-looking statements warning of uncertainties affecting future performance.

The weighted average remaining lease term of the acquired properties is relatively short (4.4 years), which may expose the company to potential lease expirations and renewal risks sooner than expected.

Notably, some acquired properties are leased to single tenants, increasing the company’s exposure to tenant-specific risks and potential disruptions in cash flow if those tenants fail to meet their obligations.

FAQ

What properties did Plymouth Industrial REIT acquire recently?

Plymouth Industrial REIT acquired a portfolio of small bay industrial properties and a warehouse facility in Cincinnati, totaling 801,161 square feet.

What is the estimated NOI yield for the new acquisitions?

The estimated net operating income (NOI) yield for the recent acquisitions is approximately 6.8% across all properties.

How many tenants are in the Cincinnati industrial portfolio?

The Cincinnati industrial portfolio is 100% leased to ten tenants.

What is the average remaining lease term for the acquired properties?

The weighted average remaining lease term for the acquired properties is 4.4 years.

Who commented on the strategic importance of these acquisitions?

Jeff Witherell, CEO and Co-Founder of Plymouth Industrial REIT, commented on the strategic importance of these acquisitions for long-term value.

$PLYM Insider Trading Activity

$PLYM insiders have traded $PLYM stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLYM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PENDLETON P. JR. WHITE purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $91,950

JEFFREY E WITHERELL (CEO) purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $36,980

$PLYM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 92 institutional investors add shares of $PLYM stock to their portfolio, and 98 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PLYM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PLYM in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 09/24/2024

$PLYM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PLYM recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $PLYM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $21.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $20.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 Anthony Hau from Truist Financial set a target price of $22.0 on 11/29/2024

BOSTON, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Plymouth Industrial REIT



, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) (the “Company”) today announced it has acquired the second tranche of the previously announced Cincinnati small bay industrial portfolio consisting of four buildings totaling 240,578 square feet for $17.9 million, representing an initial estimated net operating income (“NOI”) yield of 7.0%. The portfolio is 100% leased to ten tenants, with a weighted average remaining lease term of 3.5 years. The Company also acquired a 263,000-square-foot warehouse facility in Cincinnati for $23.3 million, equating to an initial estimated NOI yield of 6.7%. The facility is 100% leased to a single tenant with a remaining lease term of 6.6 years and annual rent increases of 3.25%.





In Atlanta, the Company purchased Madison International’s 98% joint venture interest in a 297,583 square-foot warehouse facility for $23.9 million, which equates to an initial estimated NOI yield of 6.8%. The building is leased to a single tenant with a remaining lease term of three years, following a recent renewal on an as-is basis.





Across three separate transactions in Atlanta, Georgia and Cincinnati, Ohio, totaling 801,161 square feet, the Company closed on $65.1 million in industrial properties, equating to an initial estimated NOI yield of 6.8%. Taken together, these 100% leased properties feature a weighted average remaining lease term of 4.4 years.





Jeff Witherell, CEO and Co-Founder of Plymouth Industrial REIT, noted, “These acquisitions align with our strategy of expanding in key markets at below replacement cost while securing stable cash flow and long-term value appreciation. As we continue to deploy capital into high-quality industrial assets, we remain focused on enhancing our portfolio’s income potential and market presence.”







About Plymouth







Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost-effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release includes “forward-looking statements” that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The forward-looking statements in this release do not constitute guarantees of future performance. Investors are cautioned that statements in this press release, which are not strictly historical statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding management's plans, objectives and strategies, statements regarding estimated NOI yields, as well as statements regarding the timing of the consummation of the transactions, if at all, and the anticipated benefits therefrom, constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements, many of which may be beyond our control. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “plan,” “seek,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe” or “continue” or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Any forward-looking information presented herein is made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.







Contacts:









Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc.







John Wilfong





SCR Partners







IR@plymouthreit.com





