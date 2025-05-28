Plymouth Industrial REIT Acquires 100,420-Square-Foot Warehouse in Atlanta for $11.7 Million

Plymouth Industrial REIT acquires a 100,420-square-foot Atlanta warehouse for $11.7 million, enhancing its regional portfolio.

Quiver AI Summary

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has announced the acquisition of a 100,420-square-foot warehouse facility in southwest Atlanta, Georgia, for $11.7 million, which is expected to generate an initial net operating income yield of 6.95%. The property is fully leased to a major self-care products provider through May 2030, with a triple net lease and annual rent escalations of 3%. Built in 2014, the facility meets the tenant's operational needs with modern construction and climate control. This acquisition enhances Plymouth's Atlanta portfolio, now totaling approximately 2.5 million square feet across 15 buildings. CEO Jeff Witherell emphasized the company's strategy to acquire valuable industrial assets that offer strong returns while supporting growth in core markets.

Potential Positives

Plymouth Industrial REIT acquired a modern 100,420-square-foot warehouse in Atlanta for $11.7 million, demonstrating a strategic investment in a growing market.

The property is fully leased to a reputable tenant with a triple net lease, ensuring stable cash flow and a 6.95% initial NOI yield.

The acquisition enhances Plymouth's presence in the Atlanta market, expanding their portfolio to 15 buildings totaling approximately 2.5 million square feet.

The lease features annual rent escalations of 3.0%, indicating potential for revenue growth over time.

Potential Negatives

Acquisition cost of $11.7 million for a single-tenant warehouse may raise concerns about investment diversification and reliance on a single tenant for long-term revenue.

The press release contains several forward-looking statements, which come with inherent risks and uncertainties that could impact the company's anticipated benefits and overall financial performance.

FAQ

What recent acquisition did Plymouth Industrial REIT announce?

Plymouth Industrial REIT announced the acquisition of a 100,420-square-foot warehouse facility in southwest Atlanta for $11.7 million.

What is the expected NOI yield from the new warehouse?

The acquisition represents an initial net operating income (NOI) yield of 6.95%.

Who is the tenant of the new Atlanta warehouse?

The facility is fully leased to a leading consumer self-care products and solutions provider through May 2030.

What are the key features of the Atlanta facility?

The modern facility includes tilt-wall construction, 30-foot clear heights, and 100% air conditioning/climate control.

How does this acquisition fit into Plymouth Industrial REIT's strategy?

This acquisition complements Plymouth's existing portfolio and aims to enhance scalable opportunities in core markets.

$PLYM Insider Trading Activity

$PLYM insiders have traded $PLYM stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLYM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN W III GUINEE purchased 5,250 shares for an estimated $89,250

$PLYM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 100 institutional investors add shares of $PLYM stock to their portfolio, and 111 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Plymouth Industrial REIT



, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) (the “Company”) today announced the acquisition of a 100,420-square-foot single-tenant warehouse facility in southwest Atlanta, GA for $11.7 million, representing an initial net operating income (“NOI”) yield of 6.95%.





The property is fully leased through May 2030 to a leading consumer self-care products and solutions provider. The lease is triple net and features 3.0% annual rent escalations.





Built in 2014, the modern facility features tilt-wall construction, 30-foot clear heights, and 100% air conditioning / climate control – features essential to the tenant's operation. This acquisition complements the Company’s existing 400,000-square-foot Peachtree City portfolio and brings the Company’s total footprint in the Atlanta market to 15 buildings totaling approximately 2.5 million square feet.





Jeff Witherell, CEO and Co-Founder of Plymouth Industrial REIT, noted, “We continue to identify accretive opportunities to scale in our core markets by targeting well-located, highly functional infill industrial assets. We expect acquisitions like this, secured at meaningful discounts to replacement cost and supported by strong fundamentals, to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns and align with our long-term strategy.”







About Plymouth







Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost-effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release includes “forward-looking statements” that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The forward-looking statements in this release do not constitute guarantees of future performance. Investors are cautioned that statements in this press release, which are not strictly historical statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding management's plans, objectives and strategies, statements regarding NOI yields, as well as statements regarding the timing of the consummation of the transactions, if at all, and the anticipated benefits therefrom, constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements, many of which may be beyond our control. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “plan,” “seek,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe” or “continue” or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Any forward-looking information presented herein is made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.







