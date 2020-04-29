PLYMOUTH IND RE (PLYM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

PLYMOUTH IND RE (PLYM) closed the most recent trading day at $14.80, moving +0.2% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.66%. At the same time, the Dow added 2.21%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 3.57%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 32.35% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 6.33%, while the S&P 500 gained 12.74%.

PLYM will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 8, 2020. In that report, analysts expect PLYM to post earnings of $0.50 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 9.09%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $22.72 million, up 36.39% from the year-ago period.

PLYM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.05 per share and revenue of $102.20 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +3.54% and +35.74%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PLYM should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.77% lower. PLYM is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, PLYM is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.21. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13, which means PLYM is trading at a discount to the group.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.