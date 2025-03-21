PLYM Buys Properties for $65.1M, Grows Atlanta & Cincinnati Presence

In an effort to expand its presence in the Atlanta and Cincinnati markets, Plymouth Industrial REIT PLYM has shelled out $65.1 million in total for the acquisition of properties across three separate transactions.



Among the acquisitions was the second tranche of the previously announced Cincinnati small bay industrial portfolio. This tranche comprised four buildings in Cincinnati, totaling 240,578 square feet, fully leased to 10 tenants with a weighted average remaining lease term of 3.5 years. PLYM acquired this property for $17.9 million, reflecting an initial estimated net operating income (“NOI”) yield of 7.0%.



Plymouth also purchased a 263,000-square-foot warehouse facility in Cincinnati for $23.3 million, reflecting an initial estimated NOI yield of 6.7%. The property is fully leased to a single tenant with 6.6 years remaining on the lease and annual rent escalations of 3.25%.



In Atlanta, the company acquired Madison International’s 98% joint venture stake in a 297,583-square-foot warehouse facility for $23.9 million, reflecting an initial estimated NOI yield of 6.8%. The property is leased to a single tenant with three years remaining on the lease following a recent as-is renewal.



These acquisitions support Plymouth’s strategy of growing in key markets at below replacement cost while ensuring steady cash flow and long-term value growth. PLYM continues to deploy capital into high-quality industrial assets, and with the closing of $65.1 million in acquisitions during the first quarter of 2025, PLYM remains well-poised to drive top-line growth.

Final Thoughts on PLYM Stock

Plymouth, with its opportunistic acquisitions and healthy leasing activity, is well-positioned to benefit over the long term. However, broader market concerns and the elevated supply of industrial real estate are key concerns.



Shares of Plymouth, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), have gained 5.4% in the past month against the industry’s decline of 0.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader REIT sector are Cousins Properties Incorporated CUZ and Sabra Healthcare REIT SBRA, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cousins’ 2025 FFO per share is pegged at $2.79, which indicates year-over-year growth of 3.7%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sabra’s full-year FFO per share stands at $1.49, which calls for an increase of 3.5% from the year-ago period.



Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (SBRA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.