PLXS Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Plexus Corp. (Symbol: PLXS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $66.99, changing hands as high as $67.19 per share. Plexus Corp. shares are currently trading up about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PLXS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PLXS's low point in its 52 week range is $35.16 per share, with $86.525 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $67.07.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.