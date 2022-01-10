PLXS Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Plexus Corp. (Symbol: PLXS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $91.77, changing hands as low as $91.27 per share. Plexus Corp. shares are currently trading off about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PLXS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PLXS's low point in its 52 week range is $72.4565 per share, with $101.1726 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $91.75.

