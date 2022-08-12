Markets
PLXP

PLx Pharma Q2 Loss Top Estimates, But Revenues Miss; Stock Down 15%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP) reported Friday a second-quarter net loss attributable to common shareholders of $11.56 million or $0.43 per share, narrower than $18.71 million or $0.79 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted loss for the quarter were $0.52 per share, compared to adjusted loss of $0.27 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenues for the quarter were $0.48 million, compared to nil in the same quarter last year.

On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss of $0.56 per share on revenues of $3.5 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said it has recently engaged Raymond James & Associates, Inc. as financial advisor to commence a formal process to evaluate strategic alternatives to enhance stockholder value with the full support from the Board.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PLXP

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular