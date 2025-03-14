$PLX Earnings Preview: Recent $PLX Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$PLX ($PLX) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $18,940,530 and earnings of $0.07 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $PLX stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
$PLX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 20 institutional investors add shares of $PLX stock to their portfolio, and 39 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 679,451 shares (+1299.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,277,367
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 162,100 shares (+17.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $304,748
- CENTIVA CAPITAL, LP removed 130,332 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $132,938
- GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP removed 129,464 shares (-29.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $243,392
- MORGAN STANLEY added 127,158 shares (+295.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $239,057
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 101,899 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $191,570
- HRT FINANCIAL LP removed 80,224 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $81,828
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.