Pluxee sees low double-digit sales growth in 2024, on track for February listing

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Pluxee, the voucher and benefits unit of French catering and food services group Sodexo EXHO.PA, on Wednesday forecast 2024 revenue growth in a low double-digit percentage and said it aimed to sustain profitable growth in the "attractive and vastly underpenetrated market" in the medium term.

The company outlined its strategic plan and financial targets ahead of its Capital Markets Day event later on Wednesday and its expected listing on Euronext Paris on Feb. 1, pending a vote by shareholders two days earlier.

Sodexo, and especially its voucher business, has benefited from the cost-of-living crisis as employers look for ways to support staff without hiking wages. The group last April announced a plan to spin off and list the unit in 2024 to capitalise on its recent strong performance.

"We are confident in our ability to achieve the ambitious strategic and financial objectives we are announcing today," Pluxee CEO Aurélien Sonnet said in a press release.

Pluxee expects its recurring margin on earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to be at least stable this year, "after absorbing standalone costs".

In the medium term, the voucher company sees low double-digit organic revenue growth in 2026, with the recurring EBITDA margin improving to about 37%.

(Reporting by Stéphanie Hamel and Dagmarah Mackos in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi)

