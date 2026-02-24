Pluxee N.V. (PLXNF) Price Target Decreased by 16.08% to 20.72

The average one-year price target for Pluxee N.V. (OTCPK:PLXNF) has been revised to $20.72 / share. This is a decrease of 16.08% from the prior estimate of $24.69 dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $11.67 to a high of $27.90 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 21.81% from the latest reported closing price of $26.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 54 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pluxee N.V.. This is an decrease of 16 owner(s) or 22.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLXNF is 0.09%, an increase of 1.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.81% to 30,182K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 12,016K shares representing 8.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 737K shares , representing an increase of 93.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLXNF by 1,529.83% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 8,071K shares representing 5.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 1,781K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IGAAX - International Growth and Income Fund holds 1,498K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,199K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,268K shares , representing a decrease of 5.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLXNF by 20.75% over the last quarter.

