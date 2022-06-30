Plusgrade Completes Acquisition Of Points.com

(RTTNews) - Plusgrade has completed its acquisition of Points.com Inc. (PTS.TO, PCOM). A subsidiary of Plusgrade acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Points for $25.00 per share in cash. Points shares will be delisted from the TSX and the Nasdaq shortly. Points will also apply to cease to be a reporting issuer in all of the provinces of Canada. Plusgrade and Points will continue to operate with their existing leadership teams.

The combined entity is anticipated to generate more than $3.5 billion in new revenue opportunities in 2022 for more than 140 airline, hospitality, cruise, rail and financial services partners across 60 countries.

