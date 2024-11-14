Plus500’s Share Buyback Enhances Shareholder Value

Plus500 (GB:PLUS) has released an update.

Plus500, a global fintech firm, has executed a share buyback program resulting in the repurchase of 29,700 ordinary shares at a volume-weighted average price of 2,345.76 GBp. The repurchased shares are held in treasury, affecting the total voting rights to 73,790,157. This strategic move enhances shareholder value and reflects Plus500’s robust financial position.

