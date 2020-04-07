Plus500 sees customer surge as lockdowns send financial traders home

Contributor
Muvija M Reuters
Published

Online trading platform Plus500 Ltd nearly doubled its customer base in the first quarter of 2020, driving a six-fold rise in revenue, as a market sell-off drove a boom in financial betting by retail traders locked down in their homes.

April 7 (Reuters) - Online trading platform Plus500 Ltd PLUSP.L nearly doubled its customer base in the first quarter of 2020, driving a six-fold rise in revenue, as a market sell-off drove a boom in financial betting by retail traders locked down in their homes.

The company said revenue for the three months ended March 31 shot up to $316.6 million from $53.9 million and the number of active customers jumped to 194,024 from 97,921.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Muvija.M@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3638; Reuters Messaging: muvija.m.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More