Plus500 reports four-fold surge in revenue, makes interim CEO permanent

July 7 (Reuters) - Online trading platform Plus500's PLUSP.L revenue in the first half nearly quadrupled to 564.2 million pounds ($704.40 million), as it continues to see strong trading volumes in financial markets during the coronavirus crisis.

The UK-listed company also said David Zruia had been made the Chief Executive Officer after he served on an interim basis since April, when Asaf Elimelech stepped down after four years as CEO.

($1 = 0.8010 pounds)

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

