Plus500 posts higher half-year profit, announces $60 mln buyback

Contributor
Muhammed Husain Reuters
Published

Online trading platform Plus500 Plc posted a higher half-year profit on Wednesday, helped by market volatility and retention of higher-value customers, and announced a $60.2 million share buyback programme.

Adds details, background

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Online trading platform Plus500 Plc PLUSP.L posted a higher half-year profit on Wednesday, helped by market volatility and retention of higher-value customers, and announced a $60.2 million share buyback programme.

The company, which forecast annual revenue and profit to come in above market estimates last month, said it expected "sustainable growth" over the medium to long term.

Increased market volatility since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic boosted trading platforms, as more people traded online, with the Ukraine-Russia crisis adding to the numbers.

London-listed Plus500, which lets investors trade on complex financial instruments such as contracts for difference through its website and mobile app, said its core profit was $305.3 million for the six months ended June 30, compared with $187.6 million a year ago.

(Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Uttaresh.V and Rashmi Aich)

((muhammed.husain@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters