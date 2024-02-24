Plus500 (LSE:PLUS) Price Target Increased by 28.27% to 3,016.75

The average one-year price target for Plus500 (LSE:PLUS) has been revised to 3,016.75 / share. This is an increase of 28.27% from the prior estimate of 2,351.86 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,639.23 to a high of 5,460.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 64.40% from the latest reported closing price of 1,835.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 97 funds or institutions reporting positions in Plus500. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 3.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLUS is 0.17%, a decrease of 26.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.85% to 9,554K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GICIX - Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund Institutional holds 1,194K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,082K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,205K shares, representing a decrease of 11.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLUS by 11.49% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 731K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 553K shares, representing an increase of 24.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLUS by 0.30% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 637K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 691K shares, representing a decrease of 8.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLUS by 13.06% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 554K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 542K shares, representing an increase of 2.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLUS by 0.84% over the last quarter.

