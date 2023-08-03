Plus500 (LSE:PLUS) Price Target Decreased by 24.28% to 2,306.48

The average one-year price target for Plus500 (LSE:PLUS) has been revised to 2,306.48 / share. This is an decrease of 24.28% from the prior estimate of 3,045.98 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,398.85 to a high of 3,255.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 55.32% from the latest reported closing price of 1,485.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 104 funds or institutions reporting positions in Plus500. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLUS is 0.23%, a decrease of 26.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.73% to 9,433K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,205K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GICIX - Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund Institutional holds 948K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 623K shares, representing an increase of 34.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLUS by 46.20% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 697K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 695K shares, representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLUS by 10.81% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 540K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 551K shares, representing a decrease of 2.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLUS by 12.65% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 520K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

