Plus500 (LSE:PLUS) Price Target Increased by 11.37% to 3,823.78

The average one-year price target for Plus500 (LSE:PLUS) has been revised to 3,823.78 GBX / share. This is an increase of 11.37% from the prior estimate of 3,433.32 GBX dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2,791.64 GBX to a high of 5,460.00 GBX / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.55% from the latest reported closing price of 3,428.00 GBX / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 117 funds or institutions reporting positions in Plus500. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 4.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLUS is 0.23%, an increase of 21.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.06% to 13,745K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,558K shares representing 5.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 914K shares , representing an increase of 74.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLUS by 347.58% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 1,144K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,042K shares , representing an increase of 8.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLUS by 13.22% over the last quarter.

GICIX - Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund Institutional holds 1,070K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,146K shares , representing a decrease of 7.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLUS by 12.53% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,021K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,021K shares , representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLUS by 0.61% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 636K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 645K shares , representing a decrease of 1.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLUS by 14.50% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

