Plus500 (LSE:PLUS) Price Target Increased by 11.35% to 4,823.66

The average one-year price target for Plus500 (LSE:PLUS) has been revised to 4,823.66 GBX / share. This is an increase of 11.35% from the prior estimate of 4,331.94 GBX dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3,434.00 GBX to a high of 5,733.00 GBX / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.25% from the latest reported closing price of 4,114.00 GBX / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 88 funds or institutions reporting positions in Plus500. This is an decrease of 30 owner(s) or 25.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLUS is 0.20%, an increase of 27.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.34% to 11,928K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,558K shares representing 5.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 914K shares , representing an increase of 74.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLUS by 347.58% over the last quarter.

GICIX - Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund Institutional holds 1,070K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,146K shares , representing a decrease of 7.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLUS by 12.53% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,021K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,021K shares , representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLUS by 0.61% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 636K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 645K shares , representing a decrease of 1.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLUS by 14.50% over the last quarter.

IGAAX - International Growth and Income Fund holds 601K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.