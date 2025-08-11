Plus500 HY Profit Rises; Announces $165 Mln In Additional Shareholder Returns

(RTTNews) - Plus500 Ltd (PLUS.L), a financial company, reported that its profit for the six-month period ended 30 June 2025 rose to $149.6 million or $1.99 per share from $148.8 million or $1.84 per share last year.

But profit before income tax for the period declined to $181.8 million from $183.7 million in the prior year.

Revenue for the period rose to $415.1 million from $398.2 million last year.

The Board expects that results for fiscal year 2025 will be in-line with current market expectations.

Plus500 has announced additional shareholder returns of $165.0 million, comprising share buyback programmes of $90.0 million and total dividends of $75.0 million. The $90.0 million share buyback program includes an interim buyback programme of $35.0 million and a special buyback program of $55.0 million. These program will commence following the completion of the current share buyback programme of $110.0 million, which was announced and commenced on 18 February 2025.

The $75.0 million of dividends includes an interim dividend of $35.0 million, representing $0.4925 per share, and a special dividend of $40.0 million, representing $0.5628 per share, equating to a total dividend per share of $1.0553. The interim and special dividends have an ex-dividend date of 21 August 2025, a record date of 22 August 2025, and a payment date of 11 November 2025.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

