Markets

Plus500 Gets New Canadian Regulatory License To Further Expand Into North American Market

June 23, 2025 — 03:10 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Plus500 Ltd. (PLUS.L), a multi-asset fintech company, said on Monday that it has obtained a license from the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, or CIRO. This will further expand the company's business into North America, with the extension of its services into the Canadian market.

Plus500 will initiate its services within the over-the-counter, OTC, market and aims to further boost its local proposition by offering an omni-channel suite of products.

David Zruia, CEO of Plus500, said: "We are delighted to have obtained this important authorisation from CIRO in Canada and we are excited to bring our market-leading technology capabilities to customers in the region. This is the latest realisation of our strategy to enter new markets, develop new products, and deepen engagement with our customers."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.