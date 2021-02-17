Plus500 FY Profit Rises - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Plus500 Ltd. (PLUS.L) reported that its net profit for the year ended 31 December 2020 significantly rose to $500.1 million or $4.71 per share from $151.7 million or $1.35 per share in the previous year, driven by the company's improved operational and financial performance and the reduction in tax rate.

Total revenues for the year increased to $872.5 million from $354.5 million last year.

The company declared a total distribution of dividend and share buyback of $110.0 million, in addition to the total shareholder return for the first-half of 2020 of $168.3 million.

The new shareholder return includes a final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2020 of $55.6 million, representing $0.5422 per share and a special dividend for the year ended 31 December 2020 of $29.4 million, representing $0.2870 per share.

The company remains confident about the outlook. Revenue for fiscal year 2021 to grow from more normalised levels delivered in 2019.

