Plus500 expects annual results to top market view despite weaker Q4

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Plus500 PLUSP.L said on Monday it expects annual results to exceed market expectations even as the online trading platform reported a slower fourth-quarter growth as compared with the previous quarter on weak customer trading performance.

The company posted an annual revenue of $718 million, with fourth-quarter revenue down 24% versus the prior quarter. Plus500 expects to report a core profit of $387 million for the year ended Dec. 31.

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Sinchita.Mitra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.