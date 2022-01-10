Plus500 expects annual results to top market view despite weaker Q4

Sinchita Mitra Reuters
Plus500 said on Monday it expects annual results to exceed market expectations even as the online trading platform reported a slower fourth-quarter growth as compared with the previous quarter on weak customer trading performance.

The company posted an annual revenue of $718 million, with fourth-quarter revenue down 24% versus the prior quarter. Plus500 expects to report a core profit of $387 million for the year ended Dec. 31.

