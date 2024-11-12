Plus500 Executes Strategic Share Buyback Program

Plus500 (GB:PLUS) has released an update.

Plus500, a global fintech firm, recently executed a share buyback, purchasing 29,230 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing program. The shares, bought at prices ranging from 2,374 to 2,396 GBp, will be held in treasury, adjusting the total voting rights accordingly. This move is part of Plus500’s strategic financial management to enhance shareholder value.

