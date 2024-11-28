Plus500 Executes Share Buyback, Boosting Shareholder Value

Plus500 (GB:PLUS) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Plus500 Ltd., a global fintech group, has repurchased 27,900 of its ordinary shares at prices ranging between 2,452 GBp and 2,500 GBp as part of its ongoing share buyback program. The repurchased shares will be held in treasury, reducing the total number of shares in circulation to 73,506,073. This move underscores Plus500’s commitment to returning value to shareholders and optimizing its capital structure.

For further insights into GB:PLUS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.