Plus500 Executes Share Buyback, Boosting Shareholder Value

November 28, 2024 — 02:15 am EST

Plus500 (GB:PLUS) has released an update.

Plus500 Ltd., a global fintech group, has repurchased 27,900 of its ordinary shares at prices ranging between 2,452 GBp and 2,500 GBp as part of its ongoing share buyback program. The repurchased shares will be held in treasury, reducing the total number of shares in circulation to 73,506,073. This move underscores Plus500’s commitment to returning value to shareholders and optimizing its capital structure.

