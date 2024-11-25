Plus500 Executes Share Buyback to Boost Value

Plus500 (GB:PLUS) has released an update.
Plus500 has recently executed a share buyback program, purchasing 27,750 of its ordinary shares at prices ranging from 2,500 to 2,520 pence per share. This move is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and enhance shareholder value. The bought-back shares are retained in treasury, affecting the total voting rights available to shareholders.
