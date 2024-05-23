News & Insights

Plus500 Executes Share Buyback, Adjusts Voting Rights

May 23, 2024 — 02:52 am EDT

Plus500 (GB:PLUS) has released an update.

Plus500, a notable fintech group, has actively repurchased 25,000 of its ordinary shares as per the Share Buyback Programme that was initiated on February 22, 2024. These shares will now be held in treasury, reducing the number of shares in issue and thereby altering the total voting rights within the company. The buyback activity, executed through Liberum Capital Limited, reflects the company’s ongoing strategy to manage its capital efficiently.

