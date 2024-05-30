Plus500 Completes Share Buyback Transaction

Plus500 (GB:PLUS) has released an update.

Plus500, a leading fintech group, has executed a share buyback program as previously announced, purchasing 26,350 ordinary shares at prices ranging between 2,166.00 and 2,188.00 GBp per share. Following the transaction, the company holds 37,779,527 ordinary shares in treasury, with the total number of voting rights in Plus500 standing at 77,108,850. The buyback is part of the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and will affect the total number of voting rights available.

