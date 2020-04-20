Plus500 CEO to step down, COO takes helm temporarily

April 20 (Reuters) - Online trading platform Plus500 PLUSP.L said on Monday Chief Executive Officer Asaf Elimelech would step down after a four year tenure, a period marked by the introduction of stricter rules for retail trading and high volatility.

Chief Operating Officer David Zruia will assume the role of interim CEO until a successor is appointed.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

