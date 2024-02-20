Plus500 announces shareholder returns of $175 mln

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Online trading platform Plus500 PLUSP.L on Tuesday announced shareholder payout worth $175 million, comprising of a share buyback and dividends, even as it posted a fall in annual profit hurt by lower trading volumes.

The London-listed company reported core profit of $340.5 million for full-year 2023, compared with $453.8 million last year.

(Reporting by Anchal Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

