Plus500 announces $60 mln buyback, posts higher half-yearly profit

Plus500 on Wednesday reported a higher half-yearly profit due to market volatility and retention of higher-value customers, and announced a share buyback programme of $60.2 million.

The London-listed company said its core profit was $305.3 million for the six months ended June 30, compared with $187.6 million a year ago.

