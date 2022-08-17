Plus500 announces $60 mln buyback, posts higher half-yearly profit

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Plus500 PLUSP.L on Wednesday reported a higher half-yearly profit due to market volatility and retention of higher-value customers, and announced a share buyback programme of $60.2 million.

The London-listed company said its core profit was $305.3 million for the six months ended June 30, compared with $187.6 million a year ago.

(Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Uttaresh.V)

