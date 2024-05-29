Plus500 Advances Share Buyback Programme

Plus500 (GB:PLUS) has released an update.

Plus500 Ltd., a leading fintech group, has actively bought back its shares, purchasing 35,913 ordinary shares at prices ranging from 2,170.00 to 2,250.00 GBp per share. This move is part of their ongoing Share Buyback Programme, which has consequently reduced the total number of ordinary shares in issue, excluding treasury shares, to 77,135,200, thereby adjusting the total voting rights within the company.

