Plus Therapeutics: ReSPECT-LM Data Shows Potential Utility Of REYOBIQ

(RTTNews) - Plus Therapeutics (PSTV) reported the online availability of new data on its lead compound REYOBIQ. The additional data from the Phase 1 ReSPECT-LM dose escalation trial demonstrated a dose dependent increase in the average absorbed dose to the cranial and spinal subarachnoid space reaching 253Gy in Cohort 5. Also, RNA sequencing of LM cells showed early induction of apoptosis, with an innate immune response followed by an increase in T cells and an adaptive immune response by Day 28.

"This newly-presented ReSPECT-LM data further reinforces our confidence in the potential utility of REYOBIQ in these critically ill patients with the devastating diagnosis of Leptomeningeal Metastases," said Marc Hedrick, Plus Therapeutics President and CEO.

