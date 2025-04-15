Markets
PSTV

Plus Therapeutics: ReSPECT-LM Data Shows Potential Utility Of REYOBIQ

April 15, 2025 — 08:00 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Plus Therapeutics (PSTV) reported the online availability of new data on its lead compound REYOBIQ. The additional data from the Phase 1 ReSPECT-LM dose escalation trial demonstrated a dose dependent increase in the average absorbed dose to the cranial and spinal subarachnoid space reaching 253Gy in Cohort 5. Also, RNA sequencing of LM cells showed early induction of apoptosis, with an innate immune response followed by an increase in T cells and an adaptive immune response by Day 28.

"This newly-presented ReSPECT-LM data further reinforces our confidence in the potential utility of REYOBIQ in these critically ill patients with the devastating diagnosis of Leptomeningeal Metastases," said Marc Hedrick, Plus Therapeutics President and CEO.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PSTV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.