Plus Therapeutics Receives FDA Orphan Drug Designation for Rhenium (186Re) Obisbemeda in Treatment of Leptomeningeal Metastases in Lung Cancer Patients

Plus Therapeutics receives FDA Orphan Drug Designation for Rhenium (186Re) Obisbemeda to treat leptomeningeal metastases in lung cancer patients.

Quiver AI Summary

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. announced that the U.S. FDA has granted Orphan Drug Designation to its investigational therapy, Rhenium (186Re) Obisbemeda, for treating leptomeningeal metastases in lung cancer patients. This designation is a significant step in providing a new treatment option for patients who currently have limited alternatives, as the incidence of this complication is rising. The company views this achievement, along with its previous Fast Track designation, as a pathway to bringing a targeted radiotherapeutic solution to this underserved patient population. Plus Therapeutics has recently completed a Phase 1 trial, and is now moving forward with plans for a Phase 2 expansion trial and continued discussions with the FDA about pivotal trial strategies. Leptomeningeal metastases are a serious condition where cancer spreads to the cerebrospinal fluid, generally leading to poor outcomes due to a lack of approved treatments. Rhenium (186Re) Obisbemeda is designed to deliver targeted radiation to central nervous system tumors more effectively than existing therapies.

Potential Positives

The FDA granted Orphan Drug Designation to Rhenium (186Re) Obisbemeda, indicating a significant advancement in its development for treating leptomeningeal metastases in lung cancer patients.

This designation provides Plus Therapeutics with benefits such as seven years of potential market exclusivity, tax credits for clinical trials, and exemptions from regulatory fees, enhancing the company's financial positioning.

The announcement follows the successful completion of a Phase 1 trial, which establishes the groundwork for ongoing clinical development, signaling progress in the company's pipeline and commitment to addressing unmet medical needs.

Plus Therapeutics is positioned to address a rising incidence of leptomeningeal metastases, highlighting its role in developing therapies for a highly underserved patient population.

Potential Negatives

The press release emphasizes the urgency for new therapies, which could imply that existing treatments are inadequate, highlighting a significant gap in the company's solutions for patients.

The mention of the high mortality rates associated with leptomeningeal metastases may cast a shadow on the potential efficacy of their product, stressing the severity of the condition that remain largely untreated and the risks involved.

The statement regarding the company's forward-looking statements indicates potential challenges, including uncertainties in clinical trials and financial resources, which raises concerns about the viability and future prospects of their therapies.

FAQ

What is Rhenium (186Re) Obisbemeda?

Rhenium (186Re) Obisbemeda is a novel injectable radiotherapy for treating CNS tumors, specifically targeting leptomeningeal metastases.

What recent designation did Plus Therapeutics receive for Rhenium (186Re) Obisbemeda?

Plus Therapeutics received Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA for Rhenium (186Re) Obisbemeda aimed at treating leptomeningeal metastases in lung cancer patients.

What are leptomeningeal metastases?

Leptomeningeal metastases are a rare cancer complication where the primary tumor spreads to the cerebrospinal fluid and surrounding membranes.

What are the benefits of Orphan Drug Designation?

Orphan Drug Designation provides benefits such as market exclusivity, tax credits for clinical trials, and exemptions from regulatory fees.

What phase of clinical trials is Plus Therapeutics currently advancing?

Plus Therapeutics is advancing a Phase 2 single-dose expansion trial and a Phase 1 multiple-dose trial for Rhenium (186Re) Obisbemeda.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$PSTV Insider Trading Activity

$PSTV insiders have traded $PSTV stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PSTV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GREG PETERSEN purchased 12,500 shares for an estimated $16,875

RICHARD J HAWKINS has made 2 purchases buying 10,285 shares for an estimated $14,507 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MARC H HEDRICK (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 8,000 shares for an estimated $9,839

HOWARD CLOWES purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $6,681

ANDREW JOHN HUGH MACINTYRE SIMS (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 4,098 shares for an estimated $5,204

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PSTV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 3 institutional investors add shares of $PSTV stock to their portfolio, and 4 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



HOUSTON, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Plus Therapeutics



, Inc. (Nasdaq:



PSTV



) (the “Company” or “Plus Therapeutics”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing targeted radiotherapeutics with advanced platform technologies for central nervous system cancers, today announces that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted



Orphan Drug Designation (ODD)



to Rhenium (



186



Re) Obisbemeda for the treatment of leptomeningeal metastases (LM) in patients with lung cancer.





“Receiving Orphan Drug Designation for Rhenium (



186



Re) Obisbemeda marks a significant milestone in our efforts to develop a much-needed therapy for lung cancer patients with leptomeningeal metastases,” said Mike Rosol, Ph.D., Plus Therapeutics Chief Development Officer. “These patients currently have limited treatment options, and the growing incidence of LM in lung cancer underscores the urgency for new therapies. This designation, in combination with our previously granted Fast Track designation, strengthens our pathway toward delivering an innovative, targeted radiotherapeutic solution for this highly underserved patient population.”





The FDA grants ODD status to an investigational drug or biologic intended to prevent, diagnose, or treat a rare disease or condition affecting fewer than 200,000 people in the United States. ODD provides certain benefits to drug developers, including seven potential years of market exclusivity, tax credits for qualified clinical trials, and exemptions from significant regulatory fees, including the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) charge of $4.3 million in 2025 and the Pediatric Research Equity Act (PREA) requirements.





This milestone follows the recent completion of the ReSPECT-LM Phase 1 single-dose trial, which established the recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D). The Company is now advancing a Phase 2 single-dose expansion trial and a Phase 1 multiple-dose trial while actively engaging the FDA to define the optimal pivotal trial strategy.





Additional details on the ReSPECT-LM trial can be found



here



.







About Leptomeningeal Metastases (LM)







LM is a rare complication of cancer in which the primary cancer spreads to the cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) and leptomeninges surrounding the brain and spinal cord. All malignancies originating from solid tumors, primary brain tumors, or hematological malignancies have this LM complication potential with breast cancer as the most common cancer linked to LM, with 3-5% of breast cancer patients developing LM. Additionally, lung cancer, GI cancers and melanoma can also spread to the CSF and result in LM. LM occurs in approximately 5% of people with cancer and is usually terminal with 1-year and 2-year survival of just 7% and 3%, respectively. The incidence of LM is on the rise, partly because cancer patients are living longer and partly because many standard chemotherapies cannot reach sufficient concentrations in the spinal fluid to kill the tumor cells, yet there are no FDA-approved therapies specifically for LM patients, who often succumb to this complication within weeks to several months, if untreated.







About Rhenium (







186







Re) obisbemeda







Rhenium (



186



Re) obisbemeda is a novel injectable radiotherapy specifically formulated to deliver highly targeted high dose radiation in CNS tumors in a safe, effective and convenient manner to optimize patient outcomes. Rhenium (



186



Re) obisbemeda has the potential to reduce risks and improve outcomes for CNS cancer patients, versus currently approved therapies, with a more targeted and potent radiation dose. Rhenium-186 is an ideal radioisotope for CNS therapeutic applications due to its short half-life, beta energy for destroying cancerous tissue and gamma energy for live imaging. Rhenium (



186



Re) obisbemeda is being evaluated for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma and leptomeningeal metastases in the ReSPECT-GBM and ReSPECT-LM clinical trials. ReSPECT-GBM is supported by an award from the National Cancer Institute (NCI), part of the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH), and ReSPECT-LM is funded by a three-year $17.6M grant by the Cancer Prevention & Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT).







About Plus Therapeutics







Plus Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing targeted radiotherapeutics for difficult-to-treat cancers of the central nervous system with the potential to enhance clinical outcomes for patients. Combining image-guided local beta radiation and targeted drug delivery approaches, the Company is advancing a pipeline of product candidates with lead programs in recurrent glioblastoma (GBM) and LM. The Company has built a supply chain through strategic partnerships that enable the development, manufacturing and future potential commercialization of its products. Plus Therapeutics is led by an experienced and dedicated leadership team and has operations in key cancer clinical development hubs, including Austin and San Antonio, Texas. For more information, visit https://plustherapeutics.com/.







Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. securities laws, including statements regarding clinical trials, expected operations and upcoming developments. All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by future verbs, as well as terms such as “potential,” “believe,” and similar expressions. Such statements are based upon certain assumptions and assessments made by management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate.





These statements include, without limitation, statements relating to the significance of the FDA ODD grant to the advancement of Rhenium (



186



Re) Obisbemeda as potential treatment of patients who suffer from LM from breast and lung cancer patients; statements regarding the potential promise of rhenium (



186



Re) obisbemeda, including the next steps in developing the Company’s product candidates; and, the Company’s clinical trials, including statements regarding the Company’s engagement with the FDA with respect to the possibility of defining a pivotal trial strategy for certain of the Company’s clinical trials.





Results or events in future periods could differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements because of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that include, but are not limited to, the following: the early stage of the Company’s product candidates and therapies; the results of the Company’s research and development activities, including uncertainties relating to the clinical trials of its product candidates and therapies; the Company’s liquidity and capital resources and its ability to raise additional cash; the outcome of the Company’s partnering/licensing efforts, risks associated with laws or regulatory requirements applicable to it, including the ability of the Company to come into compliance with The Nasdaq Capital Market listing requirements; market conditions, product performance, litigation or potential litigation, and competition within the cancer diagnostics and therapeutics field; ability to develop and protect proprietary intellectual property or obtain licenses to intellectual property developed by others on commercially reasonable and competitive terms; challenges associated with radiotherapeutic manufacturing, production and distribution capabilities necessary to support the Company’s clinical trials and any commercial level product demand; and material security breach or cybersecurity attack affecting the Company’s operations or property. This list of risks, uncertainties, and other factors is not complete. Plus Therapeutics discusses some of these matters more fully, as well as certain risk factors that could affect Plus Therapeutics’ business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects, in its reports filed with the SEC, including Plus Therapeutics’ annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K. These filings are available for review through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Any or all forward-looking statements Plus Therapeutics makes may turn out to be wrong and can be affected by inaccurate assumptions Plus Therapeutics might make or by known or unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those identified in this press release. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements made in this press release, which speak only as of its date. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events, trends or circumstances after the date they are made unless the Company has an obligation under U.S. federal securities laws to do so.







Investor Contact







Charles Y. Huang, MBA





Director of Capital Markets and Investor Relations





Office: (202)-209-5751 | Direct (301)-728-7222







chuang@plustherapeutics.com





