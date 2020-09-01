Plus Therapeutics Receives FDA Orphan Drug Designation For Rhenium NanoLiposomes

(RTTNews) - Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (PSTV) announced the FDA has granted the company orphan drug designation for its lead investigational drug, Rhenium NanoLiposomes for the treatment of patients with recurrent glioblastoma. Rhenium NanoLiposomes is being evaluated in the NIH/NCI-supported, multi-center ReSPECT Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial. The Data Safety and Monitoring Board has approved the company to proceed to Cohort 6 in ReSPECT Trial.

Rhenium NanoLiposomes is designed to safely deliver a very high dose of radiation - up to 25 times greater concentration than currently used external beam radiation therapy - directly into the brain tumor for maximum effect.

