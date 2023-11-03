News & Insights

Markets
PSTV

Plus Therapeutics Receives FDA ODD For Rhenium (186Re) Obisbemeda

November 03, 2023 — 10:24 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (PSTV) announced on Friday that the FDA has granted Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) to rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda for the treatment of breast cancer with leptomeningeal metastases (LM).

Rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda is an innovative injectable radiotherapy that has been specifically formulated to administer highly targeted high-dose radiation in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) tumors.

This therapy is designed to optimize patient outcomes safely, effectively, and conveniently. Rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda has the potential to reduce risks and improve outcomes for CNS cancer patients in comparison to presently approved therapies, as it delivers a more targeted and potent radiation dose.

Currently, the ReSPECT-LM Phase 1/2a dose escalation clinical trial is evaluating rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda. Cohort 4 of the trial has completed enrollment, and a standard safety review is expected to be followed by the move into Cohort 5.

Marc H. Hedrick M.D., President and CEO of Plus Therapeutics said, "LM is a rapidly progressing and fatal complication of several cancers, including breast cancer, and incidence continues to rise. ODD status, together with the previously granted Fast Track designation, underscores the significant and urgent need for new treatment options for LM. We believe rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda has the potential to address this unmet need, and we look forward to the continued progress of our ReSPECT-LM program."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PSTV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.