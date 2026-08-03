BioTech
CNSY

Plus Therapeutics Rebranded As Cerenome With Focus Shift To CNS Oncology; 'CNSY' New Trading Symbol

August 03, 2026 — 06:49 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Plus Therapeutics Inc. (PSTV), a precision diagnostics company, announced on Friday a corporate rebranding as Cerenome Inc., effective from August 3, 2026. The company will begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol 'CNSY' from this date onwards, symbolizing a shift from a therapeutics company to one focused on CNS oncology, or cancers of the central nervous system (CNS).

Cerenome intends to combine aspects of precision diagnostics, targeted therapeutics, and proprietary data analyses accompanied by native artificial intelligence partnerships to improve CNS cancer detection and treatment.

The three main platforms upon which Cerenome is built include the:

CNSide diagnostic tool, a commercially available test analyzing cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) to diagnose CNS cancers or determine a patient's risk.

REYOBIQ, an investigational radiotherapeutic currently being evaluated in studies for treating leptomeningeal metastases, recurrent glioblastoma, and pediatric brain cancer. The therapy is designed to deliver targeted radiation directly to the CNS tumor.

• Proprietary, multifaceted data analytics and artificial intelligence platform developed to integrate diverse data sets to support clinical decision-making.

The company stated that the proprietary platforms in commercial and clinical stages would retain their names. Furthermore, the rebranding would not affect the shareholders' ownership interest or number of shares trading on the Nasdaq.

PSTV closed Friday at $3.87, up 6.03%.

(The company will resume trading today under the ticker 'CNSY')

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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