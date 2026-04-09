Plus Therapeutics (PSTV) Price Target Increased by 2,400.00% to 145.35

The average one-year price target for Plus Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:PSTV) has been revised to $145.35 / share. This is an increase of 2,400.00% from the prior estimate of $5.81 dated March 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $551.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4,485.17% from the latest reported closing price of $3.17 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 32 funds or institutions reporting positions in Plus Therapeutics. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 6.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PSTV is 0.02%, an increase of 1,881.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 119.74% to 11,565K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

L1 Global Manager Pty holds 2,278K shares representing 33.19% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,403K shares representing 20.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 813K shares , representing an increase of 42.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSTV by 25.10% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 1,024K shares representing 14.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

UBS Group holds 876K shares representing 12.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 624K shares , representing an increase of 28.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSTV by 8.78% over the last quarter.

Virtu Financial holds 497K shares representing 7.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

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