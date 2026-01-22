Plus Therapeutics To Provide Business Update Today As Radiotherapeutic Pipeline Advances

(RTTNews) - Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (PSTV) will deliver a business update today, January 22, 2026, ahead of the market open, followed by a conference call to discuss recent progress across its precision radiotherapeutics program for central nervous system (CNS) cancers.

The company, which focuses on developing and commercializing targeted radiopharmaceuticals, said management will outline clinical, regulatory, and operational developments during the call.

The update comes as the company continues its lead rhenium-based radiotherapeutics across multiple CNS oncology programs.

Pipeline Overview

Plus Therapeutics is a clinical-stage company developing targeted radiotherapeutics for rare and difficult-to-treat cancers.

• Rhenium (186Re) Obisbemeda, (REYOBIQ): The company's lead nanoliposome-delivery radiotherapy, currently being evaluated in the ReSPECT-LM Phase 1 trial for leptomeningeal metastases (LM), ReSPECT-GBM Phase 2 trial for recurrent glioblastoma, ReSPECT- Pediatric CNS Phase 1 trial for recurrent pediatric brain tumors.

• Rhenium-188 BMEDA: A preclinical radiotherapy candidate that uses the rehenium-188 isotope paired with a BMEDA chelator, designed for systemic or locoregional solid tumor treatment.

• Nanoliposome Technology Platform: A proprietary encapsulation system enabling targeted delivery of rhenium isotopes with sustained local radiation and reduced systemic toxicity.

• Alginate Microsphere Radioembolization Program: A preclinical program exploring alginate microspheres for intro-arterial radioembolization, particularly in the liver and other solid tumors.

Financial Position

Plus Therapeutics ended the third quarter of 2025, with $16.6 million in cash and cash equivalents, providing near-term operating runway as the company advances its clinical and regulatory programs.

PSTV has traded between $0.16 and $2.31 over the past year. The stock closed yesterday's trading at $0.29, up 2.31%, and rose further in the pre-market to $0.33, up 14.12%.

