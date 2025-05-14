Plus Therapeutics Presents Promising ReSPECT Trial Data on REYOBIQ for Leptomeningeal Metastases at 2025 Nuclear Medicine and Neurooncology Conference

Plus Therapeutics presented data on REYOBIQ, showing safety and promising clinical benefits for leptomeningeal metastases at a recent conference.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. announced new data on its lead drug REYOBIQ™ (rhenium Re186 obisbemeda) during the 2025 Nuclear Medicine and Neurooncology Conference, showcasing early tumor apoptosis and immune response activation in patients with Leptomeningeal Metastases (LM). The presentation highlighted results from the Phase 1 ReSPECT-LM trial, indicating safety, clinical benefits, and a Clinical Benefit Rate of 76% among neuroimaging participants. Notably, multiple doses administered under compassionate use contributed to long-term survival, with five out of seven patients experiencing over 80% reduction in LM tumor cells surviving at least a year post-treatment. LM, a serious complication of various cancers, has no FDA-approved therapies, making REYOBIQ's potential more significant. Plus Therapeutics is focused on developing targeted radiotherapeutics for CNS cancers.

Potential Positives

The presentation of new data at a major conference positions Plus Therapeutics as a leader in innovative treatments for Leptomeningeal Metastases, enhancing its visibility in the oncology community.

The reported clinical benefit rate of 76% suggests promising efficacy for REYOBIQ™, potentially attracting interest from investors and collaborators.

No dose limiting toxicity observed in early cohorts indicates a favorable safety profile for REYOBIQ™, further supporting its potential for regulatory approval and market acceptance.

Potential Negatives

The press release primarily highlights the presentation of data at a conference, which may suggest a lack of substantial developments or approvals needed for the product's market entry, indicating ongoing challenges in the company's progress.

The reported adverse effect of thrombocytopenia in patients receiving multiple doses hints at potential safety concerns that could limit the drug's use in broader patient populations.

The context of Leptomeningeal Metastases being a rare and terminal complication of cancer may create a perception of limited market opportunity due to the small patient population eligible for treatment compared to more common cancers.

FAQ

What is REYOBIQ used for?

REYOBIQ is a novel injectable radiotherapy designed for the treatment of CNS tumors, specifically leptomeningeal metastases and recurrent glioblastoma.

How did REYOBIQ perform in clinical trials?

Clinical trials showed a 76% clinical benefit rate and no dose limiting toxicity among patients receiving multiple doses of REYOBIQ.

What are leptomeningeal metastases?

Leptomeningeal metastases are a rare cancer complication where tumors spread to the cerebrospinal fluid and surrounding membranes of the brain and spinal cord.

What were the key findings of the ReSPECT trial?

The ReSPECT trial found significant tumor cell reduction and promising long-term survival rates in patients treated with REYOBIQ.

Is REYOBIQ approved by the FDA?

REYOBIQ is currently in clinical trials and has not yet received FDA approval specifically for treating leptomeningeal metastases.

"This newly presented data shows safety, clinical benefit and data supporting the underlying mechanism of action for



REYOBIQ



in patients with Leptomeningeal Metastases," said Marc H. Hedrick, M.D., Plus Therapeutics President and Chief Executive Officer. "Furthermore, multiple doses of REYOBIQ were administered under compassionate use, mirroring how



REYOBIQ



may one day be used post approval and can contribute to long term survival in LM.”





The study, titled, “Rhenium Obisbemeda (REYOBIQ) in Leptomeningeal Metastases,” highlights additional data from the Company’s now complete Phase 1 ReSPECT-LM dose escalation trial. The presented data added further detail to the



previously reported data from the submitted abstract



, which demonstrated:







The study reports that three of those five were retreated via compassionate use.











Further details from the poster can be found



here



.







About Leptomeningeal Metastases (LM)







LM is a rare complication of cancer in which the primary cancer spreads to the cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) and leptomeninges surrounding the brain and spinal cord. All malignancies originating from solid tumors, primary brain tumors, or hematological malignancies have this LM complication potential with breast cancer as the most common cancer linked to LM, with 3-5% of breast cancer patients developing LM. Additionally, lung cancer, GI cancers and melanoma can also spread to the CSF and result in LM. LM occurs in approximately 5% of people with cancer and is usually terminal with 1-year and 2-year survival of just 7% and 3%, respectively. The incidence of LM is on the rise, partly because cancer patients are living longer and partly because many standard chemotherapies cannot reach sufficient concentrations in the spinal fluid to kill the tumor cells, yet there are no FDA-approved therapies specifically for LM patients, who often succumb to this complication within weeks to several months, if untreated.







About REYOBIQ



™



(rhenium Re







186







obisbemeda)







REYOBIQ™ (rhenium Re



186



obisbemeda) is a novel injectable radiotherapy specifically formulated to deliver direct targeted high dose radiation in CNS tumors in a safe, effective, and convenient manner to optimize patient outcomes. REYOBIQ™ has the potential to reduce off target risks and improve outcomes for CNS cancer patients, versus currently approved therapies, with a more targeted and potent radiation dose. Rhenium-186 is an ideal radioisotope for CNS therapeutic applications due to its short half-life, beta energy for destroying cancerous tissue, and gamma energy for real-time imaging. REYOBIQ™ is being evaluated for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma and leptomeningeal metastases in the ReSPECT-GBM and ReSPECT-LM clinical trials. ReSPECT-GBM is supported by an award from the National Cancer Institute (NCI), part of the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH), and ReSPECT-LM is funded by a three-year $17.6M grant by the Cancer Prevention & Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT).







About Plus Therapeutics







Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Plus Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing targeted radiotherapeutics for difficult-to-treat cancers of the central nervous system with the potential to enhance clinical outcomes. Combining image-guided local beta radiation and targeted drug delivery approaches, the Company is advancing a pipeline of product candidates with lead programs in leptomeningeal metastases (LM) and recurrent glioblastoma (GBM). The Company has built a supply chain through strategic partnerships that enable the development, manufacturing, and future potential commercialization of its products. For more information, visit https://plustherapeutics.com/.







